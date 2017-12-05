Managing a blog (or multiple blogs) can be a lot of work. Writing and editing each post, formatting the words and images to your desired style, or if you want to get real fancy, even modifying the code to change the way your blog posts look, blogs take time and energy to be successful. Bloggers rejoice and be glad as the popular desktop blogging software. MarsEdit launched it's the newest version for the Mac today making it even better and easier to create, publish, and manage your blogs.

In case you don't know what MarsEdit does; here's a quick refresher. MarsEdit lets you edit, customize, style, code, and publish your blogs without having to leave the comfort of your Mac desktop. Whether you have a personal blog on a domain you own or you use a popular blogging service such as Blogger or Wordpress, MarsEdit can interface with your blog and help you manage it.

What makes MarsEdit so great is the ability to work with so many different blogging sites and formats. If you're running one blog on Blogger, another on WordPress, and another on Tumblr, MarsEdit gives you one convenient place that you can edit, stylize, and publish all your blog posts for all your networks! You can even choose what type of editor you want to use between Rich Text or Plain Text, and preview your blog posts before you publish your words so you know exactly how it's going to work.

New pricing

With the release of MarsEdit 4.0 there has been a pricing change, which means the full license will cost you $49.95; however, you can use the app for free if you don't mind losing the ability to publish changes. The app does come with a 14-day trial period where you can experience all that MarsEdit has to offer, which means you can try before you buy! Plus, depending on when you purchased a license, you may be entitled to a free upgrade to version 4.0!