Source: StackCommerce

Smart home devices are incredibly popular right now. With this trend set to continue for the next decade, it's a smart move to learn about the technology. The IoT E-Degree Certification Bundle helps you get ahead of the curve, with 40 hours of video training. In a special iMore deal, it's currently 85% off at just $29.99.

Whether you want to build your own custom products or create these devices for other people, now is a good time to study the Internet of Things.

As the name implies, this "E-Degree" bundle helps you become a genuine IoT expert. It includes seven modules and 120 lectures in total, working toward certification.

Along the way, you'll discover how to work with the Raspberry Pi and Arduino boards. The training includes extensive programming tutorials, along with practical knowledge of electronics, architecture, and security.

You'll actually get several fun projects to try, along with quizzes and exams to test your knowledge.

It's worth $200, but you can get the bundle today for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.