In today's technologically advanced world, programmers who understand the MEAN stack — JavaScript technologies including MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS, and Nodejs — are in high demand. That's right: having just one programming language up your sleeve will no longer cut it when looking to step into a new career.
Attempting to assemble a course bundle with the training required to master these programming languages would no doubt be difficult, and the cost would surely rise quite quickly. What you need is a pre-assembled bundle that includes everything you need to know about the MEAN stack.
Right now, Windows Central Digital Offers has just the bundle. Instead of paying $719, you'll instead pay just $38. That's 94% off the regular price!
The deal gets even better! You can earn an additional 50% off when you used the promo code BUNDLE50! That's right, this entire bundle can be your for only $19!
Included in this bundle are eight courses with more than 57 hours of content:
- Become a Web Developer from Scratch
- Master MEAN: Learn the Fundamentals of MEAN Stack
- Node Program: From 0 to Hero with Nodejs and MongoDB
- The Complete Developers Guide to MongoDB
- AngularJS for Beginners, Single-Page Applications Made Easy
- Learn MEAN Stack
- Learn Express
This eight-course bundle will get you started on a new career, and it's right now 94% off!
If you're ready to tackle the MEAN stack and get a solid head start on a new career, this is the bundle for you. At only $19, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
