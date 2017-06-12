Developing apps for iOS can be quite lucrative, but you'll need to know the latest coding language to land a job. If you've already got a bit of a background in coding, you're off to a great start. Now it's time to learn how to code with Apple's Swift 3.
Save 95% on the The Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle! Learn more
Fortunately, iMoreDigital Offers has a great deal on The Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle which includes four comprehensive eBooks to help you develop applications using the newest Apple language for iOS, macOS and watchOS,
This bundle includes five courses and would regularly cost $700, but you can get them all for just $35.
The courses included in this bundle are:
- Swift Coding Challenges: Real Problems, Real Solutions
- The Swift 3 Codebook of Code
- Hacking with watchOS 3: Build Amazing Apple Watch Apps
- Hacking with macOS: Learn to Make Desktop Apps with Swift 3
- Hacking with Swift 3: Beginner to Pro - Build 19 Apps
Learn how to make apps for iOS, macOS, and watchOS for just $35! Learn more
Buy today and you'll receive lifetime access to all the included content. What are you waiting for? Learn how to make your own Apple apps for just $35!