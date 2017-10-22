Have you ever been out somewhere and seen a color — maybe a piece of fruit or a car or someone's purse — and thought to yourself, "ooh, that'd look great on my website," or, "I'd love that as a feature wall in the living room!"? Then, you get to the paint store and you look through swatch after swatch after swatch, but it never seems to be the right color. You need some robotic help, because the human eye just won't ever be accurate enough to match things perfectly.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor is a small device that is able to analyze just about any service in order to pull the color and match it with any one of more than 28 thousand brand name paint colors, as well as RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. The Nix regularly retails for $99, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can snag it for $58.65 when you use code SAVE15 at checkout.

You can scan painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, and much, much more so that you can find the perfect color for that special project or home renovations. Brand name matches includ Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Sherwin Williams, and many more. The fun part is that the Nix is smaller than a ping pong ball, so you can take it with you anywhere so that you never miss out on a great color. Nix employs solid state technology, so it's durable and you can tote it around with confidence knowing it can handle it.

With the Nix app, you can save and organize your favorite color palettes, and you can share colors with customers, colleagues, and friend via social media or email. With your purchase of the Nix Mini Color Sensor, you get free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps. Check it out at iMore Digital Offers and grab it for only $58.65 when you use code SAVE15 at checkout.