What you need to know
- The latest Skype Insider build has a new feature called "Meet Now."
- The feature allows you to easily invite anyone to a Skype call, including people who don't have Skype accounts.
- The recent update also allows you to edit and view videos and photos before sending them.
The latest Skype Insider build has a new feature called "Meet Now" that makes it easy to invite anyone to a Skype call. With the feature, you can create a link to a call that can be shared with anyone, including people who don't have a Skype account. As pointed out by OnMSFT, Meet Now also creates a group chat for anyone that has a Skype account.
A post from Microsoft breaks down all of the new features in the latest build,
Meet Now on Skype: With this new feature you will be able easily set up a call on Skype and share a link to friends, family or colleagues. They don't even need to have a Skype account to join the call!
Improved photo sharing experience on Android: There are now new options for editing and reviewing photos and videos before sharing them on Skype.
In addition to the Meet Now feature, the latest preview build also adds the ability to edit and review photos and videos before sending them through Skype.
Skype Insider Preview
Skype allows you to message, call, and video call millions of people around the world.
