You can set up your Mac with a super strong password without having to worry about the inconvenience of having to retype it every time you lock your screen. Auto Unlock makes it possible for you to unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch just by being in proximity to it. So, you can set a 14-digit password that not even the most super of computers could figure out, but still unlock your Mac in a split second. How to enable Auto Unlock on your Mac and Apple Watch The Dock

The Dock is what you can consider the "favorites" section on your Mac. It stores all of the apps, files, and folders you consider to be the most important for quick access. It also temporarily holds apps, files and folders that are currently open, so you can get to them with one click, instead of sifting through all of your open windows and programs. Learn how to use the Dock on your Mac The Menu bar

The Menu bar sits at the very top of your Mac's screen. It houses the Apple menu, which will get you to all of your system settings, the app menu, which is specific to the app you are currently using, computer status shortcuts and third-party quick look tools, Spotlight, and Siri. Learn how to use the Menu bar on your Mac Finder

Finder is the one-stop shop for every shred of data on your Mac. It is sometimes the best way to find what you are looking for (though Spotlight really gives it a run for its money). The best part is that you have direct access to cloud-based programs in Finder, too. So, you don't have to go digging around in the Dropbox app or iCloud Drive. How to use Finder on your Mac Desktop background images and the screensaver

No computer seems right until you've made it your own with your personal background image or screensaver. Even if you use the built-in content, you are still the one choosing your look, and that's what makes it feel just right. How to change the desktop and screen saver on your Mac The Mac App Store

The Mac isn't like other computers. The included mouse or trackpad doesn't actually come standard with a right-click function. But, you can still get the right or control-click usability. You just have to set it up first. Learn how to set up right-clicking functionality on your Mac The Trackpad & Magic Mouse

The trackpad on a Mac laptop and the included Magic Mouse for a Mac desktop have some amazingly useful features, including but not limited to, gesture-based functions that will zoom, swipe, scroll, and more. Get to know your trackpad or Magic Mouse. You'll be amazed at what they can do. Learn how to customize your mouse on the Mac

Learn how to customize the trackpad on your Mac Full screen mode

Going full screen helps you stay productive and avoid distractions. On the Mac, you can split up your screen and have two programs running at half-full side-by-side. This is useful for when you want to work in one app, but reference another. You can really make full-screen mode work to your advantage if you know how to use it. How to use full screen mode on the Mac Taking Screenshots

So, you've finally got the high score in Super Hexagon and you want to show of that final screen to your friends, or maybe you want to save a cute picture to your desktop, but can't seem to find a way to save it from a website. Take a screenshot! Just like on iPhone and iPad, you can take a screenshot on your Mac with a simple keyboard shortcut. Learn how to take a screenshot on your Mac Spotlight

Spotlight is basically the most robust search program around. It digs through your personal files, folders, apps, emails, and other content to produce results that you were most likely to be looking for in the first place. It also searches the web to cover all the bases. If you're looking for something, chances are Spotlight will find it for you. Learn how to use Spotlight on your Mac Siri

You can use Siri on the Mac just like you would on your iPhone or iPad. In fact, Siri on the Mac can access even more data than its iOS counterpart. Ask Siri to schedule events, remind you of a task, tell you the weather, search your hard drive for files, look up pictures, and a whole lot more. Instead of putting out so much effort yourself, let Siri do the work for you. Learn how to set up and use Siri on your Mac Launchpad

The launchpad is where all of your apps and games are displayed. Think of it like the Home screen on your iPhone or iPad. You can organize apps and games into folders, delete them by clicking and holding until they go in to jiggly mode, and search for something specific using the search bar. Learn how to use Launchpad on your Mac iTunes

At this point in the existence of computers and digital music, most people have, at least, heard of iTunes. On the Mac, its the place where you can find pretty much every form of media that isn't an app. It houses iBooks, movies, iTunes U, podcasts, audiobooks, and of course, music. With Apple Music, you've got a world of content right at your fingertips, and its all part of the Apple ecosystem, which means you can listen across all of your device. You'll need an Apple ID to purchase and download content from iTunes. So, if you don't already have one, create an Apple ID before you start. Learn how to set up and use iTunes on your Mac Safari

Safari is the default Mac browser. You might be used to a different way to surf the internet, but you should, at least, give Safari a try before you switch. Because it is integrated with the Mac operating system, it has some very awesome features you might end up loving too much to let go of, especially if you use Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Learn how to start using Safari on your Mac The Mail app

When you've connected your mail client to the built-in Mail app, you can get notifications whenever a new message arrives in your inbox. you can also set up filters for VIP contacts, unread messages, emails with attachments, and more. Learn how to set up and use the Mail app on your Mac Messages

You can use Messages on the Mac the same way you do on your iPhone or iPad. You can even set it up to receive text messages from contacts that don't use an iPhone (including those friends that don't even use a smart phone at all). When chatting with other iPhone users, you can view rich links, and even see some of the bubble effects Learn how to set up and use Messages on your Mac iCloud and Continuity