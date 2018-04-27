Fans of Mega Man are getting a real treat this May 22. The Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 +2 launches on Nintendo Switch for $39.99.

Series followers will know that the collection first launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2015 with a subsequent release on 3DS in early 2016. The 10-game package for Nintendo Switch comes with a game cartridge for Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and a download code for Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.

Legacy Collection 1 includes Mega Man 1 - 6, while Legacy Collection 2 includes Mega Man 7 - 10.