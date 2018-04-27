Fans of Mega Man are getting a real treat this May 22. The Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 +2 launches on Nintendo Switch for $39.99.
Series followers will know that the collection first launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2015 with a subsequent release on 3DS in early 2016. The 10-game package for Nintendo Switch comes with a game cartridge for Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and a download code for Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.
Legacy Collection 1 includes Mega Man 1 - 6, while Legacy Collection 2 includes Mega Man 7 - 10.
The whole package contains all of the content that was previously exclusive to Nintendo's 3DS system.
If you're looking to dive into even more content, Mega Man Legacy Collection includes a giant gallery of concept sketches, box art (including the infamous original Mega Man box art), production art, songs from each game, and a collection of challenges that will put even the most dedicated fan of the Blue Bomber to the test.
Additionally, both collections have a new feature to help you get through some of the more sticky situations.
You can get back into the game in a flash thanks to the brand-new "rewind" feature! Just by holding a button, you can roll back gameplay, allowing you to pick up where you left off without missing a beat.
Mega Man 9 and 10 include all previously released download codes, which means more stages, time attacks, and more.
Plus, your Mega Man amiibo unlock exclusive content.
If you have a regular or golden Mega Man amiibo, you'll also gain access to eleven additional fan-made challenges, previously exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS version of the game and now making their console debut on Nintendo Switch!
Using any Mega Man amiibo with Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 unlocks new challenges to put your platforming skills to the test.
You can preorder the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 for $39.99 right now. If you prefer to buy the eShop editions, you can preorder Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 for $14.99 and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 for $19.99 in the Nintendo Switch eShop right now.