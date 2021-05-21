What you need to know
- "The Me You Can't See" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The documentary explored mental health and emotional well-being.
"The Me You Can't See" has officially premiered on Apple TV+.
The series, which focuses on the topics of mental health and emotional well-being, features honest discussions with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and more.
In "The Me You Can't See," Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles. Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.
"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty," said Oprah Winfrey. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."
"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."
You can check out the trailer for the documentary below:
"The Me You Can't See" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy it in its best quality, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
