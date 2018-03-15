If you're one of my fellow smartphone lovers, you'll know that the word "concept" in a product name means two things: 1) it's gonna be packed with some legendary features and 2) it's never going to be released. (Well, probably.)

Things aren't much different over in the world of cars. Take the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ I recently rode in: it packs more than its share of speculative vaporware and a heaping helping of "just because it's cool" eye-catchers. I mean, this is as close as I've ever seen a car get to looking like a Starfleet shuttlecraft. But it also brings a lot of useful features that actually will appear in cars of the future – including the Mercedes EQC for 2019, expected to be announced later this year.

Mercedes brought me down to Austin, TX specifically to take a look at this thing during its display at SXSW (and also to eat copious amounts of pulled pork). So before I pass out from all the sodium, come experience "the car of the future" firsthand, in the MrMobile Mercedes Concept EQ test ride above. And make sure you subscribe to theMrMobile on YouTube so you don't miss my Mercedes EQC Review, coming later this year!