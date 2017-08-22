Strip that pesky metadata straight from your videos with the help of Metapho 3.0!

Metadata can be a great thing when it comes to knowing where you snapped your photos, specific details about certain images, which lens your iPhone 7 Plus used, and so much more.

While there are apps available for erasing and securing metadata on images, there aren't many that target video in particular … until Metapho's 3.0 update!

Metapho is a powerful utility for accessing, editing, and removing metadata from photos and videos … Perhaps the biggest change is that Metapho now supports video. Earlier versions of the app could only handle still photos, so it's nice to see video added to the mix. (John Voorhees, MacStories)

How does the new Metapho update work?

With this latest Metapho update, you can now see and manage metadata from your iPhone's videos.

The process works the same way as with photos. Access a video using Metapho's action extension from the Photos app or from within the Metapho app itself. Metapho displays the video's metadata, which can be edited or stripped.

What else is new?

As of Metapho 3.0, you can — for the very first time — pick and choose multiple images to edit at once, making the process of going through images and stripping data a heck of a lot easier.

It's a small change, but one that should speed up the editing process for anyone working with several images or videos.

