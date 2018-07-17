When you think of big celebrity musicians and bands and their music videos and content, I'm sure the last thing to come to your mind is: "Hey, was this filmed on an iPhone?"

Asking that question a few years ago would have people laughing, but as the iPhone's camera improves more and more with each passing model, the idea of shooting content and major music videos on your iPhone isn't so ridiculous.

Take Canadian rock band Metric's newest video for their song Dark Saturday, which was directed by long-time collaborator Justin Broadbent and shot on the fly with a single iPhone X.