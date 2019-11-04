Microsoft is building a brand new Office app for Android and iOS users that's very similar to the Office app that comes bundled with Windows 10 today. It's a single entry point into the Office ecosystem, allowing you to open Word, PowerPoint, or Excel documents straight through the app without having to install each app individually. It's a much cleaner way of having Office installed on your phone.
The Office Mobile app has been around for quite some time on Samsung devices, but Microsoft is now extending support for the app to other Android devices, in addition to iOS as well. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, says the following:
The new Office app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. You can snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, for instance, or transform tables from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet.
Android users can head to this link to get started with the app, and iOS users can sign up for a TestFlight preview now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Photoshop for iPad is now available, subscription and all
It was promised months ago but Photoshop for iPad is now available in the App Store. But is it "real" Photoshop? Not yet, but it might be in the future.
Apple TV+'s 'Ghostwriter' is off to a Wonderful start
Apple TV+ brings back an old television show for kids that hopes to teach us all a little bit more about literature in a digital world.
The Bradwell Conspiracy is an interesting adventure for fans of dry humor
While it’s far from perfect, this thought-provoking first-person adventure offers a compelling mystery to unravel.
These back cover cases will work with Apple's Smart Cover
Are you looking for an iPad Pro 10.5 case that works effortlessly with Apple’s Smart cover? Never fear, we have you covered with these awesome back cover cases!