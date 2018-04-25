Microsoft Authenticator testing account backup and recovery on iOS

Microsoft is bringing a new backup and recovery feature to its Authenticator app for iOS. The company announced yesterday that the feature, which will help you keep from getting locked out of accounts when switching devices, is now in beta testing and will be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks (via Neowin).

The new setting will live as a toggle under the "Backup" section of the Settings menu. Once toggled on, your account credentials will be encrypted with your personal Microsoft account and then the encrypted backup will be stored with your iCloud account. From there, you'll be able to easily recover your account credentials on a new device by selecting "Begin recovery" in Authenticator and signing in with the same Microsoft and iCloud accounts.

Microsoft says that the account backup and recovery feature will be coming to the Android version of Authenticator as well, but there's no timeline for its arrival as of yet. In the meantime, Microsoft Authenticator beta testers and iOS can try the feature out now. If you're not a beta tester, you can sign up to be a part of the limited TestFlight program. Otherwise, expect the feature to roll out for everyone at some point in the coming weeks.

