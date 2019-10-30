Microsoft may have 150 apps and billions of installs on Android, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't care about people on Apple devices. A recent tech community post from Microsoft announces new features that will roll out to Outlook on iPads and other iOS devices. It also highlights several ways that people can stay in touch through Outlook on the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

Outlook will soon support Split View. This feature allows people to multitask on iPads. Split View itself is several years old, but in the latest version of iPadOS, you can run multiple instances of the same app in Split View. For example, the new feature for Outlook will allow you to open multiple emails at once on your iPad. Outlook on the iPad will also support other multitasking features like drag and drop.

Outlook for iOS will also soon support Do Not Disturb. You can silence notifications for a set amount of time or set a schedule to have notifications not disturb you.

Microsoft's focus on Android and iOS is proving to be the right call

Microsoft's post also highlights the fact that you can use Outlook on your Apple Watch. Apple WatchOS supports customizable complications, and you can use this with Outlook. These allow you to see your schedule easily or quickly access your Outlook inbox. The post also reminds people that they can use Siri Shortcuts for Outlook.

Lastly, the post shows off how people can use Office Lens and inking in Outlook for iOS to take images of documents and annotate them.

The new features outlined in the post will roll out over the next several weeks.