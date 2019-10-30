What you need to know
- Microsoft Outlook will gain several new features across Apple devices.
- Outlook for iPad will gain Split View multitasking, and Do Not Disturb will roll out to iOS soon.
- Microsoft outlines upcoming features and some handy current features in a recent post.
Microsoft may have 150 apps and billions of installs on Android, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't care about people on Apple devices. A recent tech community post from Microsoft announces new features that will roll out to Outlook on iPads and other iOS devices. It also highlights several ways that people can stay in touch through Outlook on the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.
Outlook will soon support Split View. This feature allows people to multitask on iPads. Split View itself is several years old, but in the latest version of iPadOS, you can run multiple instances of the same app in Split View. For example, the new feature for Outlook will allow you to open multiple emails at once on your iPad. Outlook on the iPad will also support other multitasking features like drag and drop.
Outlook for iOS will also soon support Do Not Disturb. You can silence notifications for a set amount of time or set a schedule to have notifications not disturb you.
Microsoft's focus on Android and iOS is proving to be the right call
Microsoft's post also highlights the fact that you can use Outlook on your Apple Watch. Apple WatchOS supports customizable complications, and you can use this with Outlook. These allow you to see your schedule easily or quickly access your Outlook inbox. The post also reminds people that they can use Siri Shortcuts for Outlook.
Lastly, the post shows off how people can use Office Lens and inking in Outlook for iOS to take images of documents and annotate them.
The new features outlined in the post will roll out over the next several weeks.
Outlook
Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get a fashion-forward Casery case without sacrificing protection
If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy iPhone case that doesn't bulk up your phone but still protects it, look no further than a Casery iPhone Case. You'll find tons of adorable and trendy designs from which to choose.
Apple launches special Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans day
Apple is planning to celebrate Veterans Day with a brand new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
The Mac Pro is now FCC approved, is a launch close at hand?
Numerous reports have confirmed that Apple's Mac Pro has received FCC approval ahead of its launch.
If you're in need of a CD drive for your new Mac mini, these are the best!
Just as there's still a need for home printers, there are still cases where you need a good ole' optical drive for your Mac mini. We've compiled some of the best options to fit whatever your needs might be.