Do you find yourself pining for the good ol' days of Microsoft Office, when your trusty assistant, Clippy, would interrupt your work with "helpful" suggestions at every turn? Well, now you can have a bit of that experience back — sort of.

Developer Devran Uenal has brought Clippy back from the dead on macOS as a desktop buddy. The project is available on Github, allowing you to add him to your desktop as a little animated reminder of days gone by.