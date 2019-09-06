What you need to know
- Clippy is back, baby.
- A developer has brought Microsoft's infamous Office assistant back to life for macOS.
- All Clippy can do is play through various animations right now, but sounds are on the to-do list.
Do you find yourself pining for the good ol' days of Microsoft Office, when your trusty assistant, Clippy, would interrupt your work with "helpful" suggestions at every turn? Well, now you can have a bit of that experience back — sort of.
Developer Devran Uenal has brought Clippy back from the dead on macOS as a desktop buddy. The project is available on Github, allowing you to add him to your desktop as a little animated reminder of days gone by.
No one asked for it, but I ported Clippy to macOS!— Cosmo — Devran Uenal (@maccosmo) September 4, 2019
📎 https://t.co/stCTKtrigf 📎 pic.twitter.com/mf6UckPINv
Thankfully, you won't get any annoying interruptions here. Clippy is currently just an animated character that sits on your desktop and stares at you with a longing gaze. You can right click Clippy to and select "Animate" to give the little guy a little more life, but that's about all he can do for now.
Adding sounds to Clippy is on Uenal's to-do list, as is bringing other support agents from the old days back to life. For now, though, you'll have to live with a silent, but animated, Clippy.