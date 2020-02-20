What you need to know
- Microsoft Defender will come to iOS and Android devices later this year.
- Microsoft Defender on mobile will focus on stopping malware and phishing attacks.
- Microsoft also announced the public preview for Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux today.
Microsoft Defender is on its way to iOS and Android devices. The protection software should be on the mobile platforms by the end of year, according to CNBC. The software will focus on preventing malware and phishing attacks.
CNBC highlights several quotes from Microsoft said in an interview last Thursday. Rob Lefferts, a Microsoft corporate vice president, said that iOS and Android are "pretty safe," stating, "They're pretty safe, but pretty safe is not the same as safe." He also added that "Malware does happen on those platforms."
Lefferts pointed out that Malware can get onto mobile phones when people install applications from insecure sources. He also said that people are subject to phishing attacks. Hackers can provide interfaces that appear to be genuine but instead trick people into exposing their usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data. According to Lefferts, Microsoft Defender could make devices less vulnerable to these types of attacks.
Microsoft mentioned its efforts to bring Microsoft Defender to iOS and Android briefly in a security blog post today. The post doesn't share many details about the efforts, but states that Microsoft will preview their efforts at RSA Conference next week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some expensive cars can't run CarPlay, but this Raspberry Pi 3 can
You can buy some very expensive cars that don't support CarPlay yet, but someone managed to make it work with their Raspberry Pi 3.
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
You might soon be able to set default apps on iPhones, iPads, and HomePods
Hell has frozen over. Pigs are flying. And cats and dogs are living together in perfect harmony
Want to get rolling? Here are the best fitness trackers for cyclists
Track every rotation of your ride with these fitness trackers designed specifically for cyclists.