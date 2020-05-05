Microsoft To Do has a fresh update on all major platforms. You can grab the latest version for Windows 10, Android, and iOS in each operating system's respective app store. The update adds a smart list feature that makes it easier to see an overview of all of your tasks.

Here's the changelog for the Windows 10 version of Microsoft To Do:

Want to have an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All smart list, one of your top requested features. You'll now see all your tasks grouped by list.

We didn't just stop at the All smart list, we now also have the Completed smart list so you can also see all the tasks you've checked off. Enable both in settings.

If you weren't a fan of your completed tasks mixing with the uncompleted ones, then you'll be glad to hear that we've moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity.

Did you notice that if you right-clicked on a task we would suddenly scroll you up to the top of the list? That wasn't a new feature, just a bug. We've fixed it now.

You might have noticed that new tasks didn't respect your top of the list settings in the Tasks list when you added them from a different smart list. They'll now pay a bit more attention to your settings.

We made some accessibility announcement improvements on the last updated status in notes.

The iOS version of the app has some of the same features, but also improves its importer from Wunderlist:

Want to have an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All smart list, one of your top requested features.

We didn't just stop at the All smart list, we now also have the Completed smart list so you can also see all the tasks you've checked off.

If you weren't a fan of your completed tasks mixing with the uncompleted ones, then you'll be glad to hear that we've moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity.

Coming from Wunderlist? We've made some improvements to our importer.

We fixed a crash that happened when you sorted a list while the app was syncing.

We made some accessibility improvements: VoiceOver now announces the change of state for the user consent button, and also announces the current calendar date when setting a custom reminder date.

We don't see the latest release notes when checking Microsoft To Do for Android, but OnMSFT reports this list of changes:

One of your top requests was for a Today, Tomorrow, and Week view. We listened, and today you'll see big changes to the Planned list.

Want an overview of all your tasks? Introducing the All and Completed smart lists. You'll now see all your open tasks or completed tasks grouped by list. Enable both in settings.

We've moved your completed tasks to the bottom. Now you have easy access to the completed tasks without them getting in the way of your productivity.

Other bug fixes and improvements.

For anyone still using the predecessor to Microsoft To Do, Wunderlist, you should consider switching to Microsoft To Do or another to-do list application. Wunderlist support officially ends tomorrow.