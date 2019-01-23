Microsoft this week has pushed out an update for To-Do beta testers, bringing the highly requested ability to attach files to your tasks. The features is available with the latest updates to the Microsoft To-Do preview on iOS and Android, along with Insiders on Windows 10.

The highlight feature allows you to attach any file or photo to a task, up to 25MB in size. The only limitation, for now at least, is that you can't add attachments to shared tasks.

For Android users, Microsoft has also added a few fixes to the mix and an easier way to add details to your tasks. Here's a look at the full Android release notes: