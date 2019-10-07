What you need to know
- Microsoft To Do now has a dark mode on iOS 13.
- Microsoft is bringing a dark mode to the entire Office suite in the near future.
- OneDrive for iOS 13 also gained a dark mode recently.
Microsoft To Do now has a dark mode on devices running iOS 13. The to-do list application joins OneDrive which gained a dark mode on iOS 13 last month. Microsoft To Do's official Twitter handle shared a tweet showing off the new dark mode earlier today.
Microsoft is adding dark modes to the entire Office suite and released an artistic video showcasing how dark modes will look on several apps.
The dark mode looks as you'd expect, mostly flipping blacks and whites. Dark mode reduces eye strain and can save battery life depending on the type of screen your device has. The update with dark mode for Microsoft To Do on iOS 13 will roll out to devices throughout the day.
Microsoft To Do
Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.
