We've brought push notifications to personal Microsoft accounts. What does that mean? If you share a list, you'll be notified if the other person adds a task or checks one off. Coming soon for work and school accounts too.

Importing your lists from Wunderlist? We'll now make the lists that were shared in Wunderlist and prompt you to reshare them in To Do.

We'll now star your tasks from Planner if the importance level is set.

We've given our menu view a little bit of elasticity, so it stretches a bit if you try to extend it past its maximum view. It's all in the details.