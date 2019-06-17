Microsoft To-Do is a cross-platform productivity application that syncs your to-do list items across devices. Now, that list of devices includes Macs as Microsoft To-Do launched on macOS over the weekend.

The app allows you to share to-do lists and tasks with people, set one-time or recurring tasks, and create color-coded lists. Microsoft To-Do focuses on helping you wherever you are and was already available on Windows 10, iOS, Android, and the web.

The Mac version of Microsoft To-Do looks very similar to all of the other versions of the application. It features a clean interface that has a My Day view that shows your tasks due today as well as list views to keep track of tasks on any of your lists.

Microsoft continues to expand Microsoft To-Do's reach and feature set. Earlier this year, the app gained the ability to attach files up to 25MB to any task. With its release on MacOS, it is now available on all major platforms.