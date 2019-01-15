Microsoft To-Do for Windows now lets you pin multiple lists as Live Tiles, iPad gains new layout

Microsoft To-Do is making it easier to view all of your tasks at a glance not only on Windows but also for iPad users. Through updates on both platforms, Microsoft has added the ability to pin multiple lists as Live Tiles along with an expanded three-column layout on iPad.

On Windows, in addition to being able to pin any list or smart list to the Start menu, To-Do will now confirm whether you're sure you want to delete a to-do while inking. Microsoft has also bolstered accessibility for expanding and collapsing groups in smart lists. Here's a full look at the release notes: