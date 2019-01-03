Microsoft Edge beta for iOS gets picture-in-picture and more in latest update

While most people were busy celebrating over the holiday weekend, it looks like the Microsoft Edge team was busy pushing some new features for iOS beta testers to chew over. In the latest app update, released on December 29, the Edge beta for iOS added in a few handy new features, including support for picture-in-picture and more.

With the addition of a picture-in-picture mode, you'll now be able to multitask by "floating" a video over the window while continuing to browse the web. This update also includes a new rating flag for the reliability of news sources, along with parental controls for ensuring children receive a curated list of recommended, kid-friendly websites and news sources.

Here's a look at what's new from the release notes: