Microsoft Edge beta for iOS gets picture-in-picture and more in latest update

While most people were busy celebrating over the holiday weekend, it looks like the Microsoft Edge team was busy pushing some new features for iOS beta testers to chew over. In the latest app update, released on December 29, the Edge beta for iOS added in a few handy new features, including support for picture-in-picture and more.
With the addition of a picture-in-picture mode, you'll now be able to multitask by "floating" a video over the window while continuing to browse the web. This update also includes a new rating flag for the reliability of news sources, along with parental controls for ensuring children receive a curated list of recommended, kid-friendly websites and news sources.
Here's a look at what's new from the release notes:
- You can keep watching a video in "picture in picture" mode while browsing.
- Edge MMX inform you about reliability of news source through rating flag provided by NewsGuard.
- Parents and children can select kids-friendly news contents and recommendable websites curated by MSN Kids in the NTP newsfeed.
Each feature can be enabled through Edge's settings, though it's worth noting that the MSN Kids option for news sources is currently limited to the U.S.
If you're a Microsoft Edge beta tester on iOS, you can grab the latest update as version 42.9.0 via TestFlight now. For everyone else, these features should make their way to the release version soon, if testing goes well.
