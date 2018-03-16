Microsoft teased as much in January, but it looks Microsoft Edge is officially on its way to iPad. The beta version of the app has been updated with iPad support, allowing testers to try out an expanded experience for Apple's line of tablets.

As far as features are concerned, you can expect the same experience currently available on iPhone. The same ability to pick up where you left off on your PC is available, as is the ability to sync passwords, favorites, and reading lists between devices. The main difference is that the interface has been scaled so that its elements fit the iPad's screen.

This update marks the first to bring support for a new device since Microsoft added explicit support for the iPhone X in December. In addition to iPad support, the release notes indicate that Microsoft has added improvements to the sign-in and sign-out experience, along with a smattering of general performance improvements.

This update is available now for members of the Microsoft Edge beta testing program via TestFlight on iOS. However, should testing go well, expect iPad support to hit the release version before too long.

