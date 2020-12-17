Save up to $70: Amazon has the Apple Watch down to as low as $169

Microsoft Edge Canary now runs better on new Macs thanks to native M1 support

Microsoft Edge will now run better on the latest Macs featuring M1 processors.
Sean Endicott

Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Edge Canary now natively supports Apple's M1 processors.
  • The native version of Edge should get better performance than the previous version running through Rosetta 2.
  • You can download Microsoft Edge Canary through the Microsoft Edge Insider website.

Microsoft Edge Canary now natively supports Apple's M1 processors. With native M1 support, the browser can take full advantage of Apple's silicon to provide a better experience. You can download Microsoft Edge Canary through the Microsoft Edge Insider website. As is the case with other beta and preview versions of apps, Microsoft Edge Canary may have some issues and bugs.

Apple's latest devices, including the MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, and Mac Mini, have the company's new silicon. Apps that don't have native support for the new M1 chips can still run on the new Macs through Rosetta 2, but they won't run as well as apps with native M1 support.

The Microsoft Edge Dev Twitter account teased M1 support about a month ago and announced native M1 support for Edge Canary this week.

We shared a Microsoft Edge review for the Mac version of Edge earlier this year. Since the browser's initial release on macOS, it's received several updates and new features.

Microsoft appears to be all aboard the M1 train. The company also recently announced native M1 support for the Office suite of apps. The Office apps also got a new look to match the macOS Big Sur update.

