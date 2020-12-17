What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge Canary now natively supports Apple's M1 processors.
- The native version of Edge should get better performance than the previous version running through Rosetta 2.
- You can download Microsoft Edge Canary through the Microsoft Edge Insider website.
Microsoft Edge Canary now natively supports Apple's M1 processors. With native M1 support, the browser can take full advantage of Apple's silicon to provide a better experience. You can download Microsoft Edge Canary through the Microsoft Edge Insider website. As is the case with other beta and preview versions of apps, Microsoft Edge Canary may have some issues and bugs.
Apple's latest devices, including the MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, and Mac Mini, have the company's new silicon. Apps that don't have native support for the new M1 chips can still run on the new Macs through Rosetta 2, but they won't run as well as apps with native M1 support.
The Microsoft Edge Dev Twitter account teased M1 support about a month ago and announced native M1 support for Edge Canary this week.
We shared a Microsoft Edge review for the Mac version of Edge earlier this year. Since the browser's initial release on macOS, it's received several updates and new features.
Microsoft appears to be all aboard the M1 train. The company also recently announced native M1 support for the Office suite of apps. The Office apps also got a new look to match the macOS Big Sur update.
Download it
Microsoft Edge
A worthy alternative.
Microsoft Edge could give Google Chrome and Apple Safari a run for web browser supremacy on a Mac.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New HomePod 14.4 beta includes HomePod mini's fancy U1 Handoff feature
Those with U1-powered iPhones and a HomePod mini will get a new Handoff experience with iOS 14.4 and HomePod software 14.4.
There’s an Apple Watch hidden in your AirPods Max and it's very Apple
Who doesn't love a good Easter egg in their $549 headphones?
AirPods Max deliveries returned by UPS marked 'Hazardous Materials'
AirPods Max shipments in Canada are being sent back to Apple by UPS marked 'hazardous materials' for no apparent reason.
Your Mac holds your digital life, so make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.