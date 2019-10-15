The techcommunity post outlines all of the changes for the latest build. In terms of new features, it lists,

The Dev channel version of Microsoft Edge has a new update, and it brings several new features. Most notably, the update brings back the smooth touch scrolling that the older (non-Chromium) version of Microsoft Edge has to Windows devices. It also brings several bug fixes, as well as some behavior changes. There are changes and fixes for both the Windows and Mac versions of Edge in the Dev channel.

There are several bug fixes and changes to improve reliabilty. One of the most important fixes addresses an issue that led to high CPU usage by the browser when idle.

There is also a long list of behavior changes, including changing the InPrivate icon to a square.

Microsoft released a blog post today that dives further into the form control improvements within Microsoft Edge. It goes through the changes that help modernize the browser, how Microsoft is improving touch support, and how the Edge team is improving accessibility of the browser.

