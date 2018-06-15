Microsoft Edge for iOS beta picks up split view support on iPad

A fresh update for the Microsoft Edge beta is rolling out on iOS, and it makes multitasking a whole lot easier for iPad users. Namely, version 42.2.0 finally introduces support for split view on iPad, along with several other quality-of-life improvements for everyone (via OnMSFT).

As a recap, split view allows iPad users to run two apps side-by-side. With Edge, this means you could do something like work on a document while referencing information from the web without having to actively switch between apps.

In addition to split view, Microsoft has thrown in the usual round of bug fixes, along with the ability to add or edit top sites on the new tab page. There's also a new sync progress indicator for your favorites and reading lists.

Here's the full look at what's included in the Microsoft Edge beta 42.2.0 for iOS:

Split view support for iPad

Add or edit top sites on the new tab page

Sync progress indicator for favorites and reading list

See organization-managed favorites and internal web apps on Intune-managed work and school accounts

Fixed an issue where some Bing.com users were not getting rewards for using Edge

A better book reading experience including ability to see/add bookmarks and to change text spacing

Performance improvements

This update is available now for members of the Microsoft Edge beta via TestFlight on iOS. Should testing go well, split view and the rest of the features should be hitting the release version before too long.

Free - Download Now