- Microsoft Edge on iOS now supports reading pages out loud.
- The feature improves accessibility and gives users another option for consuming the web.
- Read aloud is already supported on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and Mac.
Microsoft Edge on iOS now supports reading webpages out loud. The new feature arrived in the update to version 44.6.1 (via OnMSFT). The same feature is already available on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and recently rolled out to Microsoft Edge for Mac.
In addition to the read aloud functionality, the update brings some general bug fixes and improvements according to the changelog.
Thanks for using Microsoft Edge! Read aloud (English pages only) is available with this update. This release also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements.
Read aloud brings users another way to consume the web, and also improves accessibility for visually impaired users.
