We recently saw the Microsoft Edge app quietly drop its beta tag on Android, and now Microsoft is making it official. The browser is now out of preview on both iOS and Android, launching in full for everyone.

Microsoft initially launched Edge on iOS and Android in preview in October as a way for Edge desktop users a way to easily sync their passwords, favorites, and reading list between devices. You can also quickly pick up where you left off with a "Continue on PC" feature, which opens the page your looking at on your phone on your PC. While the app still very much looks like Edge, it runs on the required WebKit rendering engine on iOS and the Blink rendering engine on Android, rather than Microsoft's own EdgeHTML engine.