Microsoft Edge picks up Adblock Plus support on Android and iOS

Microsoft continues to iterate on its Edge browser for Android, with beta testers being first in line for improvements. And with the latest beta release, the company is tackling an area that's sure to be important to everyone: ads.

The Microsoft Edge for Android beta now includes support for ad blocking via Adblock Plus. Built directly into the browser, users can now turn the feature on from within the settings menu. If you've used Adblock Plus on your desktop machine, then you'll know what to expect here, with the feature keeping sites clear of potentially annoying advertisements as you browse.

Though ad blocking is the only new piece of this update, Microsoft is also continuing to test its intelligent visual search and favorites for internal Intune-managed work and school accounts. Here's a look at all of what's new: