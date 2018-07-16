Microsoft Edge starts testing visual search with iOS beta users

Microsoft Edge is picking up a few interesting new features for iOS beta testers to check out starting today. The main draw is the addition of visual search, which initially hit the Android version of the app in June. But there are some other tidbits tagging along as well, including paste-and-search and the ability to choose from more default search engines (via OnMSFT).

Visual search allows you to either snap a photo or choose one from your camera roll, then search the web for information contained within it. For example, you could use visual search to get more information on landmarks or to shop for jackets and other items in your pictures. The camera also includes a built-in barcode scanner, so you can perform a search for an item that way as well.