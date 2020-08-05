Microsoft recently set a date for its game streaming debut, with Project xCloud scheduled for public availability on September 15. The technology joins its existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, its monthly subscription for Xbox games, with cloud gaming to be included at no additional cost for users. That brings over 100 Xbox One titles to mobile devices, but at least in its initial iteration, eyes only an Android release. The reasoning is clear — iPhone development is at a standstill due to Apple and its policies. It comes amid rising developer tensions, with a recent tech antitrust hearing dragging top CEOs for perceived monopolies. But even with Apple in the hot seat, there's no resolution in sight. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Microsoft pushes ahead with Project xCloud on Android, leaving iOS users in the dark

While Project xCloud trials on Android soon advance to the Xbox Game Pass subscription, the two-year timeline has seen little progress on its iOS counterpart. While Microsoft invested in its game-streaming backend throughout the decade, closed testing kicked off exclusively through Android devices, despite instances of functional iPhone prototypes. Project xCloud saw a limited iOS test a few months later, but capped at just 10,000 participants, with only one playable game. In the following months, little has changed. While the Android version now boasts over 100 playable titles, iOS devices only have "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." The Android version receives updates on a steady cadence, while the iPhone has only received minor bug fixes and performance tweaks. The latest preview build also shutters on August 5 (in a few hours, as of publication) due to an automatic Apple-enforced expiry date on all TestFlight apps, signifying 90 days without an update on iOS. Once expired, the app will cease to function. Project xCloud for iOS is left stagnant, while Microsoft pushes forward on its Android rollout. We understand the lack of updates appears to be the direct result of Apple's App Store policies, as further backed by a recent Bloomberg report. Cupertino policy prevents Microsoft from hosting third-party properties through its storefront, while also barring catalogs of multiple games in a single app. That provides the platform holder with full oversight on iOS app distribution, generating a seemingly insurmountable hurdle for Xbox. Microsoft has also failed to expand its initial iOS testing group, still capped at just 10,000 users. While Redmond isn't talking specifics, that number comes from restrictions on the TestFlight developer platform, with a strict limit on active testers. It once again appears Microsoft has been unable to exceed that count, putting Project xCloud expansions on hold.