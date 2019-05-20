Microsoft launches first Edge preview build for Mac

Microsoft today officially launched its first preview build of the new Edge browser for macOS. Though Mac builds were previously leaked, this marks the first official release from Microsoft, opening up testing on the Canary development branch.

In its blog post announcing the launch, Microsoft says that its goal with the new Chromium-based Edge on Mac is to the same browsing experience present on Windows, but with tweaks to make Edge feel "at home" on macOS. Some of the initial tweaks available at launch include changes to adhere to "macOS conventions for fonts, menus, keyboard shortcuts, title casing, and other areas."

Going forward, Microsoft says to expect to see further changes to the look and feel of the browser as testing wears on. The company also has some Mac-exclusive experiences in store, including support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar through things like website shortcuts, tab switching, and video controls.