Not long after making its debut for commercial customers on PC in April , Microsoft has released the Office 2019 commercial preview for Mac users as well. Commercial customers who are on a Mac can now get their hands on an early preview of what Microsoft is cooking up for its Office suite later in 2018.

Announcing the Office 2019 for Mac Preview for commercial customers. Learn more about the features and how organizations can install the preview: https://t.co/bFTiR1wL11 pic.twitter.com/5gOvcuGLZL

The preview for Mac differs a little from the Windows release, in that there are fewer apps to test. In a blog post on Microsoft's Tech Community (via Neowin), the company says that Mac users will be able to check out refreshed versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote.

In terms of new features, the preview release includes things like a dedicated pencil case that roams with you across Office apps, focus mode in Word, 4K video export in PowerPoint, more new functions and charts in Excel, and a focused inbox in Outlook.

IT administrators can also check out new tools that simplify deployment and management. "Command-line tools will allow IT admins to centrally control how and when Office updates are applied to users' devices, and support for industry-standard MDM policies and preferences will give IT the power to enforce organization-wide security policies, including preferences for Visual Basic macros and app settings," Microsoft says.

A lot of these features are already available in Office 365 ProPlus, but they aren't currently included the Office 2016 suite.

Office 2019 is currently expected to release in the second half of 2018. If you're interested in checking out the Office 2019 Commercial Preview, you can learn how to participate at Microsoft.