Microsoft News now official, rolling out to everyone on iOS and Android

Microsoft today unveiled its latest news venture, appropriately under the banner of Microsoft News. The refreshed platform, Microsoft says, will power all of its news content across its news apps on Android and iOS, as well as MSN on the web and the News app on Windows 10.
Microsoft has been telegraphing this refresh for a while. The first major step came when the MSN News apps for Android and iOS saw a design overhaul in January, bringing a much more modern look on mobile devices. Last week, Microsoft took things a step further by rebranding both apps under the Microsoft News moniker for beta testers. Now, the overhauled design and new name are rolling out to everyone across both platforms.
The News app on Windows 10 and MSN on the web will keep their names, but Microsoft News now will be the "news engine" that powers both. From Microsoft:
Microsoft News represents the ways we keep people informed across the web, phone and PC, using our long-tested approach of curating news via publishing partnerships, human editors, and AI. We work with more than a thousand premium publishers and more than 3,000 brands in all major global markets – like USA Today, The New York Times, FOX News, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, Die Welt, El País, BBC News, Kyodo News, and many more – to aggregate the best news, videos, photos and other content and deliver it, for free, to people all over the world.
Going forward, you'll be able to personalize the news experience across both the mobile apps and MSN, selecting what interests you. Microsoft will be curating feeds with a mixture of AI and editors, leveraging the AI to scan and process the type of content and deciding what's important or fresh. From there, a team of more than 800 editors around the world will curate top stories throughout each day.
You can check out the refresh now at MSN.com, as well as the refreshed apps on Android and iOS.