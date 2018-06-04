Microsoft has already made leaps to bring its apps to competitor platforms in recent years, and it's getting ready to tackle another: MacOS. At its WWDC 2018 event today, Apple revealed that Microsoft's Office 365 suite will be headed to the Mac App Store later this year.

The news came alongside a redesigned app store, along with a slew of other third-party apps that will be coming to the Mac App Store along with it.

Of course, Office 365 apps are already available for Mac, and they're continually updated with new features. Microsoft even runs an Insider program for Mac users to test new capabilities before they roll out to everyone else. However, installing the apps through the Mac App Store will give Mac users one place to manage updates and install Office 365 alongside all of their other apps.

There's no word on when Office 365 will hit the Mac App Store, but it will presumably come sometime after the new MacOS Mojave lands with the redesigned App Store later this year.

