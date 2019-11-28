iPhone 11 Pro MaxSource: Windows Central

  • Microsoft Remote Desktop received several new features in a new update.
  • The update brings support for Windows Virtual Desktop.
  • This is the first update for the app in over a year.

Microsoft rolled out an update for Microsoft Remote Desktop recently. It's the first update for the app in over a year, but it brings several significant features to the app (via OnMSFT). Perhaps most importantly, the app now supports Windows Virtual Desktop.

The complete changelog lists every new feature that's supported. Here's a quick breakdown:

  • Support for the Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) service.
  • Brand new Connection Center UI.
  • Brand new in-session UI for switching between connected PCs and apps.
  • New layout for the auxiliary on-screen keyboard.
  • Improved external keyboard support.
  • Support for SwiftPoint Bluetooth mice.
  • Support for microphone redirection.
  • Support for local storage redirection.
  • Support for camera redirection (Windows 10 1809 or later required).
  • Support for new iPhone and iPad devices.
  • Dark and light theme support.
  • Control whether your phone can lock when connected to a remote PC or app.
  • Collapse the in-session connection bar with a long-press on the Remote Desktop logo.

Windows Virtual Desktop allows people to "deploy and scale" Windows desktop and apps on Azure. Microsoft's page explaining the service states that it is "the only virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments. Deploy and scale your Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes, and get built-in security and compliance features."

The rest of the newly supported features increase the range of devices that you can use, including newer iPhones and iPads.

