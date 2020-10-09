What you need to know
- Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, previously known as xCloud, recently released on Android devices.
- The service is not currently available on iOS due to Apple's App Store policies.
- According to Business Insider, Microsoft is planning to bring Cloud Gaming to iOS via a browser-based app.
- This is similar to the approach taken by Amazon's Luna.
While Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launched on Android devices back in September, Microsoft and Apple were not able to reach an agreement over bringing the service to iOS. According to a report from Business Insider, Microsoft is planning to bring Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS via a browser-based app in 2021.
Per Business Insider, Xbox head Phil Spencer told Microsoft employees that "We absolutely will end up on iOS with Game Pass" and that the company is exploring bringing cloud gaming through browsers to iPad and iPhone.
The main issue with Microsoft's Cloud Gaming not being available on iOS has come down to restrictive App Store policies which require reviewing every game in the service on an individual basis. This doesn't apply to applications launched through a web browser, such as Amazon's Luna.
Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently provides access to over 150 games, with an influx of titles from EA sure to arrive in the months to come with EA Play joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10. If the service does become available on iOS next year, the next iPhone could end up being one of the best phones for Xbox game streaming.
