What you need to know
- The Trump administration is rumored to be preparing an order that would compel Chinese company ByteDance to divest the U.S. portion of TikTok.
- Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the app from Bytedance.
- There's no word on when a sale might be final, though the Trump administration's order could land "as soon as Friday."
The Trump administration is reportedly considering an order that would force Chinese company ByteDance to divest its ownership of popular app TikTok in the U.S. Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino reports that U.S. companies are in talks to buy TikTok, with Microsoft's name in the mix.
CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Trump administration could hand down its order "as soon as Friday.
The order would come after concerns from U.S. lawmakers about the ability for the Chinese government to use TikTok to obtain data on American citizens. TikTok is owned by ByteDance following its merger with Musical.ly in 2017. As Bloomberg notes, President Trump has mulled banning TikTok in retaliation for China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
From Bloomberg:
TikTok has been looking for ways to distance itself from its Chinese ownership, seeking to reassure the public that no data is stored on servers in China and that the app operates independently. Bytedance even appointed a CEO formerly of Walt Disney Co, Kevin Mayer, to run its operations in America.
There's no word on when a sale may emerge. However, we could learn more as soon as today. We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
Review: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the version of the game you'll want
Thinking about getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Nintendo Switch? Is it worth getting despite how it's not a completely new game? We'll explain.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Apple confirms that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed
In its Q3 2020 earnings call with investors, Apple confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will launch “a few weeks later” than usual.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here's the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.