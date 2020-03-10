What you need to know
Microsoft Stream received a major update on iOS and Android. The update brings several features for filming and editing videos, including the ability to record real-time video. Microsoft Stream is an enterprise-focused video platform that integrates with Office 365. It looks a bit like YouTube but focuses on sharing business content. The app itself is free, but the service requires a commercial Office 365 subscription to work.
The changelogs for the iOS and Android apps are identical:
Capture, swap, annotate, and trim, oh my!
You can now:
- harness the power of your camera to record real-time video
- swap between rear- and front-facing cameras while recording
- annotate before, during, or after a recording
- make stickers from photos
- view clips in chronological order
- drag-n-drop any clip to your recording to stitch into a new order
- trim to shorten the overall length
- access all uploaded videos from your company's servers through the app
These new features make the mobile version of Microsoft Stream a lot more powerful and useful. It can now record live video, swap between front and back cameras, and be used to annotate and edit videos.
Microsoft Stream
Microsoft Stream allows you to view, film, and edit enterprise-centric content to share. The mobile app just gained a load of new features for filming and editing. The app itself is free, but the service requires a commercial Office 365 subscription.
