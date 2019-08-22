What you need to know
- Microsoft Whiteboard added support for over 40 additional languages.
- The app allows users to work together across platforms on a digital whiteboard.
- The app is available for free on Windows 10 and iOS.
Microsoft Whiteboard gained support for over 40 additional languages through its most recent update (via MSPU). Microsoft Whiteboard is a digital canvas that allows users to collaborate across devices and platforms. Now, with the most recent update, users can also collaborate across languages.
The app supports pen and touch and has built-in tools such as a shape recognition tool to make taking notes easier. Microsoft Whiteboard is available for free on both Windows 10 and iOS.
Microsoft Whiteboard
This digital canvas allows you to collaborate with people in real-time using pen and touch.
