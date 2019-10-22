Microsoft has released a small update for the Whiteboard app on iOS, which brings with it a handy new feature: templates. Now, when you open the app to get started brainstorming, you can apply different collaborative templates to the canvas.

At launch, there are ten templates to choose from, all of which can help you get started faster with different activities. Here's a look:

Brainstorming

Kanban

Retrospective

Effective meeting

WOT

Project Planning

Project Milestones

Problem Solving

KWL

Weekly Planner

To get started with templates, you have to press the "+" symbol at the bottom of your whiteboard. From there, you select "Template" and you'll be presented with the full list of available templates. Choosing one will add the associated template elements to your whiteboard.

This feature is currently listed as a preview, so it's likely you'll hit some snags when using it. Still, it's a useful addition that should make working with teams or planning your next moves a little easier.