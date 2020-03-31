What you need to know
- Microsoft's Family Safety tools are coming to iOS and Android.
- An extention of the tools already available on Windows 10 and Xbox.
- Part of a larger announcement around the new Microsoft 365 announcement.
Microsoft has today announced that it is bringing its rich set of family safety tools to Android and iOS, extending support beyond Windows 10 and Xbox. Microsoft's Family Safety features have been part of Windows 10 and Xbox for a while, and are managed using Microsoft's online family safety website. Now that these tools are coming to iOS and Android, users will be able to manage family safety on the go as well.
Microsoft Family Safety empowers families to help protect their loved ones by giving them the tools and insights to start a conversation promoting healthier habits online and in the real world. The new Microsoft Family Safety app is the only app that manages screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox while also giving you peace of mind when your kids aren't home.
The app will allow parents to monitor their childrens online safety, blocking access to risky websites and apps, setting screen time and spending limits, as well as tracking their browsing history and location to ensure they've safely arrived at their destination. The app for iOS and Android will be launching in preview in the next few months, but you can already start usng the suite of tools on Windows 10 and Xbox using the online website.
While the app is launching on iOS as well, it'll have limited capabilites for on-device safety as iOS is a locked down platform. This means you won't be able to control things such as app access and screen time using Microsoft's Family Safety tools on an iOS device. Those features only work on Windows, Xbox, and Android. iOS users will be able to monitor other devices, however.
