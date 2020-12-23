Microsoft's Seeing AI app scans and narrates the world. It allows blind people or people with low vision to have more access to information around them. Now, the app can take advantage of the LiDAR scanners in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With LiDAR support, the app can utilize spatial audio to scan rooms.

Microsoft has shown off the Seeing AI app several times over the last few years, including when it began as a prototype and in real-world examples.

LiDAR support and the app's latest update improve the capabilities of the app. Here's the complete changelog as found on the App Store: