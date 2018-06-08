Mojang has announced that the Bedrock edition of Minecraft will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch in June. This is exciting news but what exactly does it mean? Previously, practically every version of Minecraft on various different platforms was constructed with its own unique codebase. The differences between each version caused a few problems in the world of Minecraft that needed addressing. First of all, varying codebases made it a lot more difficult to push out updates. When every version lives in its own bubble that means that every version needs to get its own update. Second, differing codebases makes it far more complicated to implement cross-play between different platforms.

The Minecraft Bedrock update will unify all versions under one codebase. This means that when developers want to push out an update to Minecraft, it should prove to be much easier to get it out to every platform at pretty much the same time. Most excitingly, the Bedrock update means that you will be able to play Minecraft on your Switch with friends on pretty much any other platform. That being said, it is no surprise that Sony continues to be a snotty brat who refuses to play nice with the other kids on the playground. That means no cross-play with friends playing Minecraft on PlayStation. In addition, Switch players will gain access to the Minecraft Marketplace where you can pick up user-generated content like textures, skins, and entire worlds. You will also have access to community servers that will offer mini-games to spice up your Minecraft life.