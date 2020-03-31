Minecraft Dungeons is an upcoming dungeon crawler for a number of platforms. In the past, we've reported that it takes the dungeon crawler formula built by classics like Diablo and places it in the Minecraft Universe. You can team up with friends to explore, take down creepers, and recover the best loot. There's a lot of replayability because the levels are procedurally generated.

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now: ↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps

Minecraft Dungeons has a release date of April 2020, but it seems like the game may be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Today, the official Twitter account said the following.

As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/77964UwFpB — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 17, 2020

Hopefully, the developers will stay safe and healthy while governments around the world can hopefully contain the pandemic. We've waited this long for the game, so a little longer won't hurt anyone as long as everyone makes it through.

