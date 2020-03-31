What you need to know
- Minecraft Dungeons has an April release date.
- The game is a Diablo-like dungeon crawler set in the Minecraft Universe.
- The development team delayed the game to May 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- You'll be able to preorder Minecraft Dungeons on Amazon soon.
Updated March 31, 2020: Minecraft Dungeons has been delayed to May 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now:— Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020
↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps
Minecraft Dungeons is an upcoming dungeon crawler for a number of platforms. In the past, we've reported that it takes the dungeon crawler formula built by classics like Diablo and places it in the Minecraft Universe. You can team up with friends to explore, take down creepers, and recover the best loot. There's a lot of replayability because the levels are procedurally generated.
Minecraft Dungeons has a release date of April 2020, but it seems like the game may be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Today, the official Twitter account said the following.
As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/77964UwFpB— Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 17, 2020
Hopefully, the developers will stay safe and healthy while governments around the world can hopefully contain the pandemic. We've waited this long for the game, so a little longer won't hurt anyone as long as everyone makes it through.
Are you excited for Minecraft Dungeons? What do you find the most appealing about it? Let us know.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Charge your iPhone quickly with the Anker PowerWave II Stand
Anker's wireless charging stand is fast, effective, and charges vertically or horizontally.
Zoom's pre-installation script workaround in macOS 'very shady'
In another blow to Zoom's security and privacy record, it has emerged that Zoom has some "very shady" methods for installing itself on your Mac.
The new Fitbit Charge 4 brings built-in GPS to your wrist for just $150
The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first new product to be released since Fitbit’s announced acquisition with Google, and while it’s a fairly minor update, the Charge 3 foundation was already really solid. From built-in GPS, Activity Zone Minutes, and more, here’s what’s new!
Kid-friendly board games to keep your children entertained
Games can teach kids teamwork, strategy, help with basic math skills, and even give their critical thinking skills a good test. Plus, board games are fun as heck, so here's a list of our favorite games you can play with your kids!