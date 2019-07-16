What you need to know

  • The closed beta for Minecraft Earth is opening in two cities: Seattle and London.
  • Anyone living in those two cities who has signed up for the closed beta could get an invite.
  • You can still sign up for the closed beta right now.

Minecraft Earth is an upcoming augmented reality (AR) game that aims to bring the world of Minecraft to your phones, in the vein of something like Pokémon GO. While it's still early, the team at Mojang has shared some great news: the Minecraft Earth closed beta is beginning in Seattle and London right now!

If you live in Seattle or London and you've signed up for the closed beta, go check your email because there's a decent chance you've been invited. "Thousands" of invites have already been sent out and more are no doubt coming. If you don't live in either Seattle or London, keep in mind that the closed beta is just now rolling out, it'll expand to other cities in the future.

If you haven't signed up yet, don't worry: you can still register for the closed beta right now. If there's anything else you want to know about Minecraft Earth, our very own Jez Corden has a fantastic article right here. How does monetization work? Just what are players allowed to do? Do you have to walk around everywhere like in other AR games? The questions to all these and much, much more are covered.

