Minecraft Earth Early Access is now available in the United Kingdom. According to the team, the free-to-play game blends augmented reality with a new version of Minecraft built on the Bedrock Engine. Just head over to the Android and iOS and store to download it right now.

In a press release Windows Central received, the Minecraft team said its goal is to make Minecraft Earth better over time. More countries will be added each week and the game should be available worldwide by the end of the year.

Minecraft Earth Early Access gives you access to the following main features. The goal is for various players to come together, explore, and build structures out in the real world.

  • Adventures are small slices of procedurally-generated, limited-time Minecraft worlds.
  • New enemy variants, smelting, and crafting are part of Minecraft Earth. For example, you'll encounter the Muddy Pig, Moobloom, Jumbo Rabbit, and Cluckshroom.

