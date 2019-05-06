Minecraft is one of the biggest games out there with a presence on virtually every platform, so it was only a matter of time before we saw it get the Pokémon Go treatment. At least, that was strongly hinted at in the tail-end of Microsoft's Build 2019 keynote.

In a short video teaser, Microsoft showed a woman picking up a stranger's phone left on a park bench. But when she looks at the screen, she sees Minecraft characters and blocks projected on the real world. At the end of the teaser, we see the words, "Tune In May 17th" along with a link to the official Minecraft site.